More pundits back out of Match of the Day in solidarity with Gary Lineker

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas & Alex Scott have followed Ian Wright and have announced that they will not appear on Match of the Day this weekend after the BBC removed Gary Lineker as presenter for not apologising for his social media posts.

