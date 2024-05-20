Home Leagues Premier League - EPL West Ham United Mohammed Kudus bicycle kick v Manchester City | Every Angle 🤯

Relive the incredible bicycle kick by Mohammed Kudus on the final day of the 2023/24 season away to Manchester City at the Etihad.

