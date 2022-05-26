Home TV Show Podcast Mohamed Salah with a point to prove against Real Madrid? 🏆 | ESPN FC TV Podcast

The ESPN FC crew look ahead to Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final and discuss whether Mohamed Salah will have an extra edge facing Real Madrid after his injury in the 2018 final. Plus, the FC crew reveal their Worst XI from the Premier League season, which features many Manchester United players, PSG look to offload Neymar and what Chelsea must do this summer now that Todd Boehly’s ownership bid looks set to be approved by the UK government.
