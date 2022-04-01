Mohamed Salah on sensitive Liverpool contract talks: Its not the time to talk

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Mohamed Salah has told Sky Sports it is not the right time to talk about his contract situation at Liverpool with the club looking to secure a historic quadruple.

Salah, whose contract expires in June 2023, is close to agreeing a new deal with the club to keep him until the end of his career.

Meanwhile, Manchester City forward Phil Foden says Sunday’s visit of Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, is “the biggest game” – and the one “all footballers want to play in”.

Champions Manchester City host second-placed Liverpool with a slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table in what is proving to be a captivating title race.

