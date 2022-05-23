Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min win 2021/22 Golden Boot

Son and Salah win 2021/22 Golden Boot

Enjoy great goals from the Spurs and Liverpool stars who finished on 23 each for the season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min will share the Premier League’s Golden Boot award after finishing the season tied on 23 goals.

Egyptian Salah began the final day one goal clear of the South Korean at the top of the scoring charts.

Son scored twice in Tottenham’s 5-0 win at Norwich but Salah struck late on as the Reds beat Wolves 3-1.

It is the third time Salah has won the award.