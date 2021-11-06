Home Leagues Bundesliga Modeste scores 2 to save Köln | FC Köln – Union Berlin 2-2 | All Goals | MD 11 – Bundesliga 21/22

Modeste scores 2 to save Köln | FC Köln – Union Berlin 2-2 | All Goals | MD 11 – Bundesliga 21/22

Modeste scores 2 to save Köln | FC Köln – Union Berlin 2-2 | All Goals | MD 11 – Bundesliga 21/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Soccer AM – 6 November 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

#KOEFCU | Short Highlights from Matchday 11!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and Union Berlin from Matchday 11 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 1-0 Modeste /7′), 1-1 Ryerson (9′), 1-2 Prömel (45′ +1), 2-2 Modeste (86′)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

Previous Video
West Ham United vs Liverpool

West Ham United v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 7 November 2021

Next Video
soccer-am-logo_3352207

Soccer AM – 6 November 2021

Related videos

Top