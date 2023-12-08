Mo Salahs 200th Goal & Late Elliott Winner! Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool | Highlights

Watch highlights from Liverpool’s 2-1 away victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with Mohamed Salah reaching 200 goals in all competitions for Liverpool FC, as well as 150 goals in the Premier League, & substitute Harvey Elliott scoring the winning goal at Selhurst Park.

