MLS is Back: What to Expect for the 2020 Season

Major League Soccer has finally returned after a four-month hiatus with an innovative World Cup style tournament at Disney World.

League bosses hope that the competition will be a precursor to the full resumption of the 2020 regular season, with the play-offs and champions game scheduled thereafter.

The group stage of ‘MLS is Back’ started on July 8, with 24 teams battling to secure a place in the knockout phase.

Read on as we take a closer look at the new tournament and assess what fans can expect from the 2020 season as a whole.

MLS is Back Format

With FC Dallas and Nashville SC withdrawing from the tournament, the MLS were forced into a last-minute reshuffle of the format.

There are now six groups of four teams, with the top two in each progressing to the round of 16. The four best third-placed teams will also go through.

The tournament will be played as a single-elimination competition from that point, culminating with the final on August 11.

All of the games will be played behind closed doors, but fans can follow the action via the usual broadcast outlets and live streaming services.

Nani Makes an Early Statement

Former Manchester United winger Nani was the star of the show in the opening game in Group A as Orlando City ran out 2-1 winners against Inter Miami.

Nani’s 97th minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides and it was no more than he deserved after an inspirational performance.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Union saw their MLS odds to win the tournament cut as they recorded a 1-0 victory over New York City FC.

New England Revolution also picked up three points in the Group C opener with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Montreal Impact.

Promising Signs for Inter

Things haven’t gone to plan for the newest franchise in the MLS thus far, but the early signs are certainly promising for Inter.

Conceding the winning goal against Orlando in the seventh minute of stoppage was a bitter pill to swallow for a team that had more than played their part in an entertaining affair.

Manager Diego Alonso has instilled a style that is pleasing on the eye, with his players posing plenty of problems to their opponents during the game.

Inter have shown enough quality in their opening games to suggest that they could become a real handful as the season progresses.

Henry Not a Happy Camper

The set-up of the tournament is unique for the MLS, with league bosses implementing numerous protocols to ensure that it runs safely.

Each of the opening matches were close affairs and it was clear that some players were having difficulty getting back into the swing of things.

Montreal boss Thierry Henry was particularly unhappy with his team’s performance and didn’t mince his words in the post-match press conference.

“You don’t fight, and you don’t win battles and you lose balls,” he said. “There is no need to talk about tactics because there was nothing to do about tactics today. It was about desire that we didn’t have and it cannot happen.”

The changed format has made teams re-adjust to a new league reality but if everything goes well, the changes should result in increased competitiveness and an overall better product on the pitch.

Reigning Champions on a Mission

The Seattle Sounders head into the resumption of play with a target on their back as the reigning MLS Cup champions.

The addition of Chicago Fire to their opening group makes things a little tougher, but Seattle are strongly fancied to progress to the knockout phase.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei gives them a solid base to work from, while the likes of Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro have the talent to trouble defences across the MLS.

New signings Joao Paulo and Yeimar Gomez Andrade add further quality to their roster and the Sounders could be tough to beat over the next few weeks.

Vela’s Absence a Big Blow for LAFC

The news that LAFC star Carlos Vela will not play in the tournament is a major blow to their hopes of justifying their status as favourites to lift the trophy.

Vela’s wife is pregnant with the couple’s second child and he has decided to remain at home with his family rather than travel to Orlando.

LAFC should still progress from Group F, but Vela’s absence leaves them looking much weaker in the attacking department.

LA Galaxy may be the better bet of the two Los Angeles teams, particularly if Javier Hernandez and Cristian Pavon can strike up an understanding. Hernandez has been in excellent form in the MLS and his goals will be key for Galaxy’s success this season.

Piatti Fancied to Shine for Toronto

Toronto FC are the overwhelming favourites to win Group C and look capable of going a long way in the tournament.

The arrival of Argentine winger Pablo Piatti from La Liga side Espanyol is a major coup and he has the ability to be a real star in the MLS.

He has made nearly 300 appearances in Spain’s top flight and adds further depth to Toronto’s impressive attacking arsenal.

With the likes of Alejandro Pozuelo and Michael Bradley also in their ranks, Toronto will rightly fancy their chances of making their mark in this tournament and beyond.

MLS is Back – The Final Word

With the group stage matches counting towards the regular season standings in the MLS, the new tournament has undoubtedly taken on added significance.

The MLS is working towards continuing the campaign from autumn onwards, with the play-offs and championship game to follow.

Seattle and Toronto have fought out three of the last four finals of the MLS Cup and both clubs have strengthened their respective squads.

On that basis, it would be no surprise to see both of them in the running to win the MLS is Back tournament and the MLS Cup at the end of the season.