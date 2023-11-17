Mikel John Obi | Sir Alex Furious Over Picking Chelsea | Playing Messi | Family Feuds Over Money

Vibe With FIVE: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl

It is impossible to defend 1v1 against Messi! What it was like to learn from Claude Makélélé? What it was like to play under Jose Mourinho? Who was the best manager Mikel has played under? Why did the Manchester United Deal fall through in the end? Who helped Mikel the most in the Chelsea dressing room? Why didn’t Salah and KDB make it at Chelsea? Was Essien underrated at Chelsea? Welcome back to the FIVE YT Channel today, we have a special guest joining Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya, Harry Pinero and John Obi Mikel! Tune in as he talks about his time at Chelsea, his transfer situation at Manchester United, his Champions League Winning Experience with Chelsea as well as discussing his own opinions on current football matters on who likes to watch play in the Premier League today.

Make sure you like, comment, subscribe and hit the notification bell to hear more from FIVE!

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

John Obi Mikel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikel_john_obi/?hl=en

John Obi Mikel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MikelJohnObi10/?locale=en_GB

John Obi Mikel Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/i/flow/login?redirect_after_login=%2Fmikel_john_obi

John Obi Mikel YT: https://youtube.com/@ObiOnePodcast

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinand…

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand YT: https://youtube.com/@5magazine

Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya

Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

Harry Pinero IG: https://instagram.com/harrypinero?igs…

Harry Pinero Twitter/X: https://x.com/harrypinero?s=21

Harry Pinero TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@harrypinero?_…

Harry Pinero YT: https://youtube.com/@HarryPineroTV

#RioFerdinand #FIVE

0:00; – Intro

1:45; – What happened with Man United?

4:51; – Mikel’s meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson

6:22; – José Mourinho changing Mikel’s position

7:42; – Learning from Makelele

8:39; – Who is the best CDM?

10:41; – Who helped Mikel the most from the Chelsea dressing room?

11:53; – How important was Mourinho?

14:55; – Why didn’t Salah and KDB make it at Chelsea?

17:55; – Did Rio have similar player stories?

18:36; – Who did Obi have to deal with vs United?

21:37; – Was Essien underrated at Chelsea?

23:11; – How did Mikel stay in the game?

24:40; – Mikel’s thoughts on Hazard & his Saudi Offers

27:58; – Managing Money as a Football Player

34:49; – Who’s the best manager Mikel has played under?

37:35; – Was Ancelotti the best man manager?

37:59; – Thoughts on Conte?

49:45; – How difficult is it going to AFCON?

43:58; – Roman Abramovich flying in by Helicopter to sack managers

49:39; – Chelsea Hierarchy players getting managers out

51:39; – Was Steven Gerrard the toughest player he’s played against?

53:29; – Chelsea vs Barcelona

54:37; – How good was Messi?

57:00; – Mikel’s Champions League experience

1:04:59; – Who does Mikel like watching in the PL?

1:07:40; – Outro