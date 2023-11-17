Home TV Show Podcast Mikel John Obi | Sir Alex Furious Over Picking Chelsea | Playing Messi | Family Feuds Over Money

Mikel John Obi | Sir Alex Furious Over Picking Chelsea | Playing Messi | Family Feuds Over Money

Mikel John Obi | Sir Alex Furious Over Picking Chelsea | Playing Messi | Family Feuds Over Money
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

ARGENTINA vs. URUGUAY [0-2] | RESUMEN | ELIMINATORIAS SUDAMERICANAS | FECHA 5

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Vibe With FIVE: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl

It is impossible to defend 1v1 against Messi! What it was like to learn from Claude Makélélé? What it was like to play under Jose Mourinho? Who was the best manager Mikel has played under? Why did the Manchester United Deal fall through in the end? Who helped Mikel the most in the Chelsea dressing room? Why didn’t Salah and KDB make it at Chelsea? Was Essien underrated at Chelsea? Welcome back to the FIVE YT Channel today, we have a special guest joining Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya, Harry Pinero and John Obi Mikel! Tune in as he talks about his time at Chelsea, his transfer situation at Manchester United, his Champions League Winning Experience with Chelsea as well as discussing his own opinions on current football matters on who likes to watch play in the Premier League today.

Make sure you like, comment, subscribe and hit the notification bell to hear more from FIVE!

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK
FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK
FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

John Obi Mikel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikel_john_obi/?hl=en
John Obi Mikel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MikelJohnObi10/?locale=en_GB
John Obi Mikel Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/i/flow/login?redirect_after_login=%2Fmikel_john_obi
John Obi Mikel YT: https://youtube.com/@ObiOnePodcast

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinand…
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand YT: https://youtube.com/@5magazine

Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya
Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

Harry Pinero IG: https://instagram.com/harrypinero?igs…
Harry Pinero Twitter/X: https://x.com/harrypinero?s=21
Harry Pinero TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@harrypinero?_…
Harry Pinero YT: https://youtube.com/@HarryPineroTV

#RioFerdinand #FIVE

0:00; – Intro
1:45; – What happened with Man United?
4:51; – Mikel’s meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson
6:22; – José Mourinho changing Mikel’s position
7:42; – Learning from Makelele
8:39; – Who is the best CDM?
10:41; – Who helped Mikel the most from the Chelsea dressing room?
11:53; – How important was Mourinho?
14:55; – Why didn’t Salah and KDB make it at Chelsea?
17:55; – Did Rio have similar player stories?
18:36; – Who did Obi have to deal with vs United?
21:37; – Was Essien underrated at Chelsea?
23:11; – How did Mikel stay in the game?
24:40; – Mikel’s thoughts on Hazard & his Saudi Offers
27:58; – Managing Money as a Football Player
34:49; – Who’s the best manager Mikel has played under?
37:35; – Was Ancelotti the best man manager?
37:59; – Thoughts on Conte?
49:45; – How difficult is it going to AFCON?
43:58; – Roman Abramovich flying in by Helicopter to sack managers
49:39; – Chelsea Hierarchy players getting managers out
51:39; – Was Steven Gerrard the toughest player he’s played against?
53:29; – Chelsea vs Barcelona
54:37; – How good was Messi?
57:00; – Mikel’s Champions League experience
1:04:59; – Who does Mikel like watching in the PL?
1:07:40; – Outro

Previous Video
Chelsea equalise LATE & Spurs lose TWICE | Highlights from last 4 Premier League Matchweeks

Chelsea equalise LATE & Spurs lose TWICE | Highlights from last 4 Premier League Matchweeks

Next Video
ARGENTINA vs. URUGUAY [0-2] | RESUMEN | ELIMINATORIAS SUDAMERICANAS | FECHA 5

ARGENTINA vs. URUGUAY [0-2] | RESUMEN | ELIMINATORIAS SUDAMERICANAS | FECHA 5

Related videos

Top