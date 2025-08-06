Mikel John Obi On Mourinho Vs Fergie, Chelsea & Kidnappings

Gary Lineker is joined by former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi, who shares the unbelievable story of the dramatic tug of war between Manchester United and Chelsea over his signature. From secret meetings to jumping through bushes, Mikel reveals all in this jaw-dropping tale from one of football’s most chaotic transfer sagas.

He also shares exactly what Jose Mourinho was like behind closed doors and reveals all on the fights that happened on the training ground and how that shaped Chelsea as a team.

00:00:00 – Intro

00:02:15 – Mikel Jon Obi Name Change

00:05:30 – Upbringing

00:08:50 – AFCON’s Disrespect

00:10:10 – Football’s Culture Shift

00:13:23 – Football Trials Saga

00:38:25 – Learning From Chelsea’s Greats

00:42:38 – Jose Mourinho

00:44:10 – John Terry’s Captaincy

00:47:30 – Scraps In The Dressing Room

00:51:43 – Didier Drogba

00:53:28 – Jose Mourinho Leaving

01:00:54 – Scolari

01:05:45 – Cole Palmer

01:06:45 – Best Player Mikel Played With At Chelsea

01:11:00 – Messi & Ronaldo

01:20:00 – The Kidnapping

01:30:00 – Playing For Nigeria

01:31:30 – What’s Next?

01:34:45 – Best Moment Of Mikel’s Career?