Mikel John Obi On Mourinho Vs Fergie, Chelsea & Kidnappings
Gary Lineker is joined by former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi, who shares the unbelievable story of the dramatic tug of war between Manchester United and Chelsea over his signature. From secret meetings to jumping through bushes, Mikel reveals all in this jaw-dropping tale from one of football’s most chaotic transfer sagas.
He also shares exactly what Jose Mourinho was like behind closed doors and reveals all on the fights that happened on the training ground and how that shaped Chelsea as a team.
00:00:00 – Intro
00:02:15 – Mikel Jon Obi Name Change
00:05:30 – Upbringing
00:08:50 – AFCON’s Disrespect
00:10:10 – Football’s Culture Shift
00:13:23 – Football Trials Saga
00:38:25 – Learning From Chelsea’s Greats
00:42:38 – Jose Mourinho
00:44:10 – John Terry’s Captaincy
00:47:30 – Scraps In The Dressing Room
00:51:43 – Didier Drogba
00:53:28 – Jose Mourinho Leaving
01:00:54 – Scolari
01:05:45 – Cole Palmer
01:06:45 – Best Player Mikel Played With At Chelsea
01:11:00 – Messi & Ronaldo
01:20:00 – The Kidnapping
01:30:00 – Playing For Nigeria
01:31:30 – What’s Next?
01:34:45 – Best Moment Of Mikel’s Career?