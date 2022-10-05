Mikel Arteta & Jurgen Klopp speak ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool | Total Football

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Join us live as we hear from 14 Premier League teams ahead of matchweek 10, as well as the managers of Rangers and Celtic ahead of their games in the Scottish Premiership.
09:30 – Total Football begins
10:30 – Manchester City
15:35 – Arsenal
16:55 – Liverpool
21:47 – Nottingham Forest
23:39 – Rangers
30:54 – Total Football returns – England vs USA
34:13 – Chelsea
35:40 – Wolves
41:10 – Total Football returns – Manchester United
44:00 – Everton
45:40 – West Ham
47:09 – Crystal Palace
49:40 – Leeds
52:40 – Celtic
57:17 – Total Football returns – Newcastle
59:00 – Fulham
01:00:10 – Brighton
01:02:00 – West Brom
01:03:30 – Nottingham Forest (2)
Premier League fixtures:
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Chelsea vs Wolves
Manchester City vs Southampton
Newcastle vs Brentford
Brighton vs Tottenham
Crystal Palace vs Leeds
West Ham vs Fulham
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Everton vs Manchester United
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
