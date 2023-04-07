Mikel Arteta is building Arsenal very IMPRESSIVELY! | Jurgen Klopp | Liverpool vs Arsenal

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 Intro

00:05 Virgil is back in training, Luis and Thiago training completley normal. The plan for Luis is that he will be 100 per cent available for Leeds. We will probably not involve him for Sunday. Thiago is slightly different and might be available

1:00 Mikel Arteta has been building for a few years now, the outcome is pretty impressive. I don’t know exactly what you can say about us at the moment, so that shows the situation. It’s still Anfield, we’re at home and we still have to show a reaction and an improvement

2:20 on Chelsea draw

Our main problem was at Chelsea was we had the ball and gave it away. That is not how it should be. What I liked about the game was the desire and the passion. This game has gone and now we have a new chance. We will give it a proper try and we need Anfield, it’s clear.

4:00 on power of Anfield

It is not the only thing we should rely on. But it is no secret that the combination of our people, the ground and the boys is pretty good. That is what we have to throw in, but not rely on it. I have a very good feeling we can do it

6:00 on Arteta

I know people ask for more time for managers and I think Mikel deserved every minute when it wasn’t go well because they are there now. They made good transfers, pretty stable, brought in super important players but not too many

7:30 We have to play better football: keep the ball in decisive areas. It sounds so simple, but the last game against Chelsea was the perfect example. We have to help the boys with different things.

9:00 on six changes being made for Chelsea game

We had one proper session since then. The boys don’t show me they don’t want [to play]. This is not the situation we are in. In training, I have to make decisions about the team based on what I saw in training. That opens the door for everybody. I cannot constantly ask for something I didn’t get.

