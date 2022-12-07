MIEDEMA MAGIC | Arsenal vs. Juventus Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 7, 2022 — Arsenal vs. Juventus (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 4).

Subscribe On YouTube & Watch The UEFA Women’s Champions League For Free 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNUWCLYouTubeSubscribe

Follow Our Social Channels 👇

Instagram: https://instagram.com/daznfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball

Snapchat: https://bit.ly/UWCLSnap

Subscribe to DAZN 👉 https://www.dazn.com

#DAZN #UWCL #Football #soccer00:00:00 – Arsenal teams out

00:00:31 – Save by Manuela Zinsberger

00:01:02 – Defensive act by Linda Sembrant

00:01:16 – Dribble by Vivianne Miedema

00:01:33 – Disqualified Goal by Stina Blackstenius

00:02:00 – Goal by Vivianne Miedema

00:03:01 – Save by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

00:03:44 – Defensive act by Stephanie Catley

00:04:16 – Save by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

00:04:27 – Shot by Caitlin Foord

00:04:40 – Shot by Frida Maanum

00:04:49 – Shot by Stina Blackstenius

00:05:10 – Shot by Caitlin Foord

00:05:25 – Shot by Lotte Wubben-Moy

00:05:48 – Save by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

00:06:07 – Shot by Vivianne Miedema

00:06:26 – Shot by Stina Blackstenius

00:06:45 – Save by Manuela Zinsberger

00:07:04 – Shot by Katie McCabe

00:07:15 – Shot by Jordan Nobbs

00:07:28 – Pass by Linda Sembrant

00:07:45 – Full Time