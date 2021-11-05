Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Michael Carrick Post-match press conference – Villarreal v Manchester United

Michael Carrick Post-match press conference – Villarreal v Manchester United

Michael Carrick Post-match press conference – Villarreal v Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Barcelona v Benfica Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 23 November 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Carrick reacts to Man Utd’s crucial Champions League 2-0 win against Villarreal
Post-match press conference with Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick following their 2-0 win against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Previous Video
Antonio Conte- Pre Match Press Conference – Tottenham – Leeds United – Premier League

NS Mura v Tottenham: Antonio Conte pre-match press conference

Next Video
ucl

Barcelona v Benfica Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 23 November 2021

Related videos

Top