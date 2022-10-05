Home Leagues Bundesliga Mgladbach Win the Rheinderby! | Borussia Mgladbach – 1. FC Köln 5-2 | MD 9 – Bundesliga 22/23

Mgladbach Win the Rheinderby! | Borussia Mgladbach – 1. FC Köln 5-2 | MD 9 – Bundesliga 22/23

Mgladbach Win the Rheinderby! | Borussia Mgladbach – 1. FC Köln 5-2 | MD 9 – Bundesliga 22/23
Palace come from behind to beat Leeds💪 | Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United | Premier League Highlights

#BMGKOE | Short Highlights from Matchday 9!
Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln from Matchday 9 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 1:0 Friedrich (27.), 1:1 Kainz (31.), 2:1 Bensebaini (45.+2 Pen.), 3:1 Stindl (47.), 4:1 Bensebaini (76.), 4:2 Huseinbasic (83.), 5:2 Thuram (90.+1)

