The ESPN FC crew reacts to Argentina’s 3-0 win over Croatia in the 2022 World Cup semifinal and advancing to the country’s 6th final. They’ll face off against the winner of the Morocco vs. France matchup.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC