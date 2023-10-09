McTominay Saves The Day | Rio On Beckham Netflix Documentary | Arsenal Finally Beat City

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl
McTominay’s added time double sees Man Utd beat Brentford! Does the result paper over the cracks? Arsenal leave it late as they beat the champions Man City! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back with another Episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today, they discuss Manchester United’s last gasping over Brentford at home, does this result mask the real problems? McTominay, Amrabat & Maguire’s performances, Onana & Højlund so far this season, Arsenal’s late win over City as Arsenal beat the champions for the first time in 8 years, Should Kovacic have had a red card? Arsenal & Spurs top of the table, Liverpool draw with Brighton, what does that do for their title chances? Rio sends a heartwarming message to Sir Alex & the Ferguson family after the passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson, appearing in the Netflix David Beckham documentary, Joel attends James Maddison’s Invitational Charity Golf Day, A round up of the weekend’s PL results, the upcoming Vibe With FIVE LiveScore 6 predictions, and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
James Maddison’s Invitational Charity Golf Day was carried out in honour of Sophie Taylor. She died in 2019 after losing her brave battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Now Maddison, who regularly gave his support to the family, is holding the event to raise thousands for research into the rare condition that claimed her life. It’s such an important cause so if possible please donate here: https://gofund.me/d422d7fe
0:00; – Competition winner & LiveScore Intro
1:15; – Vibe With FIVE Intro
2:01; – is Man Utd beat Brentford a turning point?
4:56; – Man Utd owe a lot to Scott McTominay
6:35; – Onana’s performance v Brentford
11:45; – Defensive midfielders shouldn’t be the clubs top scorers
12:16; – McTominay’s brace, Rio’s message to Sir Alex & stories about Cathy
18:25; – Maguire & Amrabat put in good performances v Brentford
18:52; – Man Utd fans are on edge
20:01; – The media agenda against Man Utd
25:00; – Man Utd’s spending in the 1990s
26:35; – Jude Bellingham’s phenomenal start to life at Real Madrid
30:45; – How Declan Rice has matched his Arsenal price tag
33:40; – Culture Cams: William Saliba is generational
37:08; – Is John Stones the best CB in the PL?
38:41; – Man City stats without Rodri & Where’s Kalvin Phillips?
44:00; – Have Man City been found out?
45:25; – Who’s going to win the Premier League this season?
45:54; – Spurs are flying under Ange Postecoglou
47:47; – The impact of James Maddison since his arrival
50:07; – James Maddison Invitational Charity Golf Day
53:00; – Micky van der Ven & Erik Dier
54:50; – Liverpool & Brighton draw 2-2
57:44; – Where will De Zerbi go after Brighton?
58:50; – Raheem Sterling’s current Chelsea form
59:30; – Should Sterling be in the England squad?
1:00:47; – Round-up of the PL fixtures and results
1:02:20; – Is Isak the best PL Striker outside Haaland?
1:06:37; – Rio’s appearance in the Netflix David Beckham Documentary
1:14:08; – Outro
1:14:27; – LiveScore 6 Predictions (Euro Qualifiers Edition)
