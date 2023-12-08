Home Highlights McAtee strike settles clash | Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0 | Premier League Highlights

A superb strike from James McAtee in first-half stoppage-time was the only goal of the game, as Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Bees, who are struggling with a raft of injuries, struggled to carve out any real chances, with a volley from Yoane Wissa the only effort that really tested opposition keeper Wes Foderingham.

There were appeals from the Bees for a penalty in the 95th minute, but the referee waved away their handball claims before blowing for full time.

