McAtee strike settles clash | Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0 | Premier League Highlights

A superb strike from James McAtee in first-half stoppage-time was the only goal of the game, as Sheffield United beat Brentford 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The Bees, who are struggling with a raft of injuries, struggled to carve out any real chances, with a volley from Yoane Wissa the only effort that really tested opposition keeper Wes Foderingham.

There were appeals from the Bees for a penalty in the 95th minute, but the referee waved away their handball claims before blowing for full time.

#premierleague #brentfordfc #SheffieldUnited

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:

TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​

FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub

INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​

TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc

LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/