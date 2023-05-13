Home Highlights Mbeumo 🤝 Wissa | Brentford 2-0 West Ham | Premier League highlights

Mbeumo 🤝 Wissa | Brentford 2-0 West Ham | Premier League highlights

Mbeumo 🤝 Wissa | Brentford 2-0 West Ham | Premier League highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Kelly & Wrighty Show-15/05/2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the highlights of Brentford v West Ham United as The Bees claim a comfortable 2-0 win at the Gtech that guarantees a top-half Premier League finish.

#premierleague #brentfordfc

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:
TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​
FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub
INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​
TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc
LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/

Previous Video
Southampton 0-2 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Club Record-Breaking Win Number 15! 🔥

Southampton 0-2 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Club Record-Breaking Win Number 15! 🔥

Next Video

The Kelly & Wrighty Show-15/05/2023

Related videos

Top