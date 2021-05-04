Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Mauricio Pochettino pre-match press conference – Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he will make a late decision whether to play Kylian Mbappe against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

jose

BREAKING: Jose Mourinho appointed Roma head coach for next season

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain.

