Maupay, Mee and Baptiste score for the Bees! 🐝 | Brentford 3 Luton 1 | Premier League Highlights

Three second-half goals saw Brentford secure another home win, as they beat Luton Town 3-1 at Gtech Community Stadium.

After an uneventful opening 45 minutes, two goals shortly after the break from Neal Maupay and Ben Mee looked to have secured the victory, but Jacob Brown halved the deficit with 15 minutes to play.

A late strike from substitute Shandon Baptiste secured the three points, which solidified the west Londoners’ spot in the top half of the Premier League.

