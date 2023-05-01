Home Pre-match Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Fulham | Premier League build-up from Anfield

Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Fulham | Premier League build-up from Anfield

Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Fulham | Premier League build-up from Anfield
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Final Word – 3 May 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Join us live at pitchside as we bring you the latest countdown to the Reds’ Premier League home tie with the Cottagers at Anfield.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV GO, and get it FREE for a month, use code GOFREE23. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
The Final Word

The Final Word – 3 May 2023

Related videos

Top