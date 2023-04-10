Home Post-match Reaction and Interview MATCHDAY LIVE | FULL-TIME REACTION | MAN CITY V BAYERN MUNICH | UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

MATCHDAY LIVE | FULL-TIME REACTION | MAN CITY V BAYERN MUNICH | UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

MATCHDAY LIVE | FULL-TIME REACTION | MAN CITY V BAYERN MUNICH | UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

‏Man City vs Bayern Munich 3-0 Pep Guardiola smashed Tuchel & silva and Haaland on fire

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

It’s back to Champions League action as we take on German champions Bayern Munich. Join Cel Spellman, Nedum Onuoha, Steph Houghton and Michael Brown as they discuss all of the main talking points between City v Bayern Munich.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 11 April 2023

Next Video
‏Man City vs Bayern Munich 3-0 Pep Guardiola smashed Tuchel & silva and Haaland on fire

‏Man City vs Bayern Munich 3-0 Pep Guardiola smashed Tuchel & silva and Haaland on fire

Related videos

Top