Home TV Show News and Interviews Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Build-up from Stamford Bridge | LFC TV
Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Build-up from Stamford Bridge | LFC TV
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Matchday Live: Chelsea v Liverpool | Pre-Match | Premier League Matchday | ChelseaTV

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
32 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Matchday Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Build-up from Stamford Bridge | LFC TV

Join us live ahead of the Reds’ first Premier League away game, as Jürgen Klopp’s side face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

Previous Video
Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 20 September 2020

Next Video
Chelsea v Liverpool

Matchday Live: Chelsea v Liverpool | Pre-Match | Premier League Matchday | ChelseaTV

Related videos

Top