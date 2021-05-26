Match Preview | Villarreal v Manchester United | UEFA Europa League Final
Manchester United face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chases his first trophy as manager of the Reds.