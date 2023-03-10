Match of the Day to go ahead without a presenter & pundits

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

The BBC have announced that this weekend’s Match of the Day will focus on match action and will not feature studio punditry after their pundits backed out of the show due to Gary Lineker’s removal as host.

