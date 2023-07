Enjoy a closer insight into our first day back at Carrington ahead of the 2023/24 season! Watch Mason Mount’s first session under Ten Hag and the lads working hard in the gym 👀

▶️ Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT

📲 Download the Man Utd app: http://manutd.co/F4c

💻 Visit Manchester United: http://www.manutd.com

🛒 Shop your favourite United attire: https://bit.ly/3s9uTW7

#MUFC