Mark Viduka Uncovered: Socceroos Captain on Leeds, 2006 World Cup and 2007 Asian Cup | ESPN FC

Mark Viduka sits down for an exclusive interview for ESPN with Michael Cain. The former Socceroos captian opens up about the revered Golden Generation, the nation’s return to the World Cup in 2006, the phenomenal Leeds side of the early 2000s and his relationship with likes of Harry Kewell, Lucas Neill and Graham Arnold. The man known as “The V-Bomber”, now running a cafe in Zagreb, Croatia, shares stories of backstage drinks with Elton John, and nearly transferring to two major European giants, Manchester United and AC Milan.