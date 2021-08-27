Home Cup Games FA Cup Marine’s Incredible Journey | 2020-21 | Emirates FA Cup

Marine’s incredible Emirates FA Cup campaign will go down as one the greatest journey’s in this competition’s history, the non-leaguers beating Leauge two side Colchester to reach the third round where Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale came down to Rossett Park to face the non-leaguers.

