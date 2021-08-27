Marine’s Incredible Journey | 2020-21 | Emirates FA Cup

Marine’s incredible Emirates FA Cup campaign will go down as one the greatest journey’s in this competition’s history, the non-leaguers beating Leauge two side Colchester to reach the third round where Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale came down to Rossett Park to face the non-leaguers.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:

https://www.youtube.com/thefacup

To find out more about The Emirates FA Cup visit:

TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The Emirates FA Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmiratesFACup/

The Emirates FA Cup on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/emiratesfacup/