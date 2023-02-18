Marcus Rashford to STEAL Erling Haaland’s Player of the Year award?! 🏆 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Welcome in to the latest Sunday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Introductions

0:30 Nedum’s thoughts on Kylian Mbappe’s comments

1:20 Jan’s tips for running

2:46 Can Marcus Rashford steal Erling Haaland’s Player of the Year award?

4:40 A tangent ensues

8:00 Well wishes to Antonio Conte

9:30 Craig was part of the struggling 1995 Chelsea squad

11:00 Would Chelsea be better with Romelu Lukaku?

13:30 Jan’s most exciting young Bundesliga forward

14:05 Real Madrid vs. Liverpool predictions

15:46 Leeds, Bournemouth, West Ham, Everton and Southampton’s Premier League survival chances

