Marcus Rashford to STEAL Erling Haaland’s Player of the Year award?! 🏆 | ESPN FC Extra Time

Welcome in to the latest Sunday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Introductions
0:30 Nedum’s thoughts on Kylian Mbappe’s comments
1:20 Jan’s tips for running
2:46 Can Marcus Rashford steal Erling Haaland’s Player of the Year award?
4:40 A tangent ensues
8:00 Well wishes to Antonio Conte
9:30 Craig was part of the struggling 1995 Chelsea squad
11:00 Would Chelsea be better with Romelu Lukaku?
13:30 Jan’s most exciting young Bundesliga forward
14:05 Real Madrid vs. Liverpool predictions
15:46 Leeds, Bournemouth, West Ham, Everton and Southampton’s Premier League survival chances
