Marcus Rashford signs new five-year contract at Manchester United

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year contract at the club, ending speculation over his future.
The England international, who has agreed a deal until the summer of 2028, rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to stay at Manchester United. His previous deal expired at the end of the upcoming 2023/24 season.
Rashford was rejuvenated under manager Erik ten Hag last season after a difficult 18 months and went on to be United’s top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.
#SkySportsNews #SkySports #manchesterunited
► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage