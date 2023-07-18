Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Marcus Rashford signs new five-year contract at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year contract at the club, ending speculation over his future.

The England international, who has agreed a deal until the summer of 2028, rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to stay at Manchester United. His previous deal expired at the end of the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Rashford was rejuvenated under manager Erik ten Hag last season after a difficult 18 months and went on to be United’s top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.

