Marcus Rashford Opens Up On Barcelona Move From Man Utd & His England Return

Marcus Rashford sits down for a candid chat about his move to Barcelona, rediscovering his love for football, and what representing England still means to him. He reflects on resilience through setbacks, his aims for major tournament success, and why consistency is key to reaching world-class level.

00:00 – The Pride of Playing for England

00:27 – Love, Passion, and the Power of Football

01:08 – Staying Grounded & Remembering Why You Started

03:36 – Resilience Over Talent

05:37 – The Key to Greatness: Consistency

07:11 – Barcelona Move & A New Chapter

09:33 – Looking Ahead: Legacy and Longevity

