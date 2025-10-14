Marcus Rashford Opens Up On Barcelona Move From Man Utd & His England Return
Marcus Rashford Opens Up On Barcelona Move From Man Utd & His England Return
Marcus Rashford sits down for a candid chat about his move to Barcelona, rediscovering his love for football, and what representing England still means to him. He reflects on resilience through setbacks, his aims for major tournament success, and why consistency is key to reaching world-class level.
00:00 – The Pride of Playing for England
00:27 – Love, Passion, and the Power of Football
01:08 – Staying Grounded & Remembering Why You Started
03:36 – Resilience Over Talent
05:37 – The Key to Greatness: Consistency
07:11 – Barcelona Move & A New Chapter
09:33 – Looking Ahead: Legacy and Longevity
