Home TV Show Podcast Marcus Rashford on Barcelona and Manchester United
Marcus Rashford on Barcelona and Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

First interview with Malick Thiaw 💬

Cancel
PodcastPremier League

Marcus Rashford on Barcelona and Manchester United

- LUD:

Gary and Micah sit down with Marcus Rashford for an unmissable exclusive as he opens up about his blockbuster move to Barcelona. The trio dive into what it means to play for one of the most electrifying teams in world football and the incredible young talent they have there. Rashford also reflects candidly on Manchester United’s recent struggles, questioning whether the club has lost sight of its core principles. A raw and revealing conversation with one of England’s top talents.
————————————————————————————————————————
✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1
————————————————————————————————————————
🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball
————————————————————————————————————————
🗞️ Sign Up To The Newsletter Here: https://mailchi.mp/therestisfootball/trif
————————————————————————————————————————
📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball
————————————————————————————————————————

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
First interview with Malick Thiaw 💬

First interview with Malick Thiaw 💬

Top