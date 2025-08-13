Marcus Rashford on Barcelona and Manchester United

Gary and Micah sit down with Marcus Rashford for an unmissable exclusive as he opens up about his blockbuster move to Barcelona. The trio dive into what it means to play for one of the most electrifying teams in world football and the incredible young talent they have there. Rashford also reflects candidly on Manchester United’s recent struggles, questioning whether the club has lost sight of its core principles. A raw and revealing conversation with one of England’s top talents.

————————————————————————————————————————

✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1

————————————————————————————————————————

🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball

————————————————————————————————————————

🗞️ Sign Up To The Newsletter Here: https://mailchi.mp/therestisfootball/trif

————————————————————————————————————————

📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball

————————————————————————————————————————