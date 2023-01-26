Marcelo Bielsa arrives in London ahead of further Everton talks

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Everton’s primary managerial target Marcelo Bielsa has been pictured landing at Heathrow Airport by the Daily Mail.

He is reported to have arrived on a flight from Brazil.

Sky Sports News expects him to hold talks with Everton in London over the managerial position. Bielsa and Sean Dyche are the two frontrunners to become the club’s new manager.

Both have met the Everton hierarchy over the past few days and have impressed.

