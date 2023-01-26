Home TV Show News and Interviews Marcelo Bielsa arrives in London ahead of further Everton talks

Marcelo Bielsa arrives in London ahead of further Everton talks

Marcelo Bielsa arrives in London ahead of further Everton talks
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Preview Show | Fourth Round | Ince Returns, Tielemans Looks Back 🏆 & More! | Emirates FA Cup 22-23

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Everton’s primary managerial target Marcelo Bielsa has been pictured landing at Heathrow Airport by the Daily Mail.

He is reported to have arrived on a flight from Brazil.

Sky Sports News expects him to hold talks with Everton in London over the managerial position. Bielsa and Sean Dyche are the two frontrunners to become the club’s new manager.

Both have met the Everton hierarchy over the past few days and have impressed.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #everton

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Bayern in crisis? Gab & Juls’ FULL breakdown: Gnabry in trouble, Neuer hurt and more | ESPN FC

Bayern in crisis? Gab & Juls’ FULL breakdown: Gnabry in trouble, Neuer hurt and more | ESPN FC

Next Video
Preview Show | Fourth Round | Ince Returns, Tielemans Looks Back 🏆 & More! | Emirates FA Cup 22-23

Preview Show | Fourth Round | Ince Returns, Tielemans Looks Back 🏆 & More! | Emirates FA Cup 22-23

Related videos

Top