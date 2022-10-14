Mané wins Socrates Award & is ranked 2nd place in the Ballon d’Or voting | Highlights

Sadio Mané isn’t just an exceptional footballer but also makes an impact far beyond the pitch. As recognition for his extraordinary social commitment, the Senegal international was named the inaugural winner of the Socrates Award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris. The new trophy honours footballers who campaign for integration, climate protection, disadvantaged people or those threatened by conflict.

Also, Sadio Mané is ranked 2nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or voting! We are proud of you, Sadio!

