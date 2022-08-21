Home Leagues Bundesliga Mané & de Ligt Score in Goal Festival | VfL Bochum – FC Bayern München 0-7 | All Goals | Matchday 3

Mané & de Ligt Score in Goal Festival | VfL Bochum – FC Bayern München 0-7 | All Goals | Matchday 3

Mané & de Ligt Score in Goal Festival | VfL Bochum – FC Bayern München 0-7 | All Goals | Matchday 3
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 21 August 2022

#BOCFCB | Short Highlights from Matchday 3!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and FC Bayern München from Matchday 3 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Sané (4’), 0-2 de Ligt (25’), 0-3 Coman (33’), 0-4 Mané (42’), 0-5 Mané (60’ Penalty), 0-6 Gamboa (69’ OG), 0-7 Gnabry (76’)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

