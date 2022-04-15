Mane Brace Books Liverpool Final | Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Sadio Mane’s brace books, Liverpool, into the final of the Emirates FA Cup. Liverpool 3 goals ahead at halftime goals from Konate & Sadio Mane’s brace, Manchester City scored 2 mins into the second half from a well-worked goal from Jack Grealish and a late strike from Bernardo Silva wasn’t enough to take the game into extra time. Liverpool will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final.

