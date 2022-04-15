Home Cup Games FA Cup Mane Brace Books Liverpool Final | Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Mane Brace Books Liverpool Final | Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Mane Brace Books Liverpool Final | Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

West Ham United v Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 17 April 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Sadio Mane’s brace books, Liverpool, into the final of the Emirates FA Cup. Liverpool 3 goals ahead at halftime goals from Konate & Sadio Mane’s brace, Manchester City scored 2 mins into the second half from a well-worked goal from Jack Grealish and a late strike from Bernardo Silva wasn’t enough to take the game into extra time. Liverpool will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/thefacup

To find out more about The FA Cup visit:
TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The FA Cup on Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup

Previous Video
Pep Guardiola v Jürgen Klopp | MANAGER CAM | Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-final

Pep Guardiola v Jürgen Klopp | MANAGER CAM | Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-final

Next Video
West Ham United vs Burnley

West Ham United v Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 17 April 2022

Related videos

Top