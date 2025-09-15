Manchester Uniteds Derby Woes & Remembering Ricky Hatton | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 10

Wayne pays tribute to the late Ricky Hatton; remembering not just the fighter, but the man behind the gloves. He reflects on Hatton’s impact on boxing and recalls the time he carried The Hitman’s belts into the ring before one of his biggest fights in Las Vegas.

Then, the team dives into Manchester City’s win over Manchester United. Wayne watched the match with some of his former team-mates but what did they make of it? What left Wayne so shocked? And who does he think should be starting for United every week?

Wayne wraps up with stories from South Korea, including karaoke with Park Ji-sung, Nemanja Vidic, and Michael Carrick. He explains why they were all pictured in school uniforms and reveals how Bastian Schweinsteiger kept following him around. And what breakfast with Rafa Benítez like?

Watch The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sport YouTube and iPlayer or listen on BBC Sounds.

Manchester United’s Derby Woes & Remembering Ricky Hatton | The Wayne Rooney Show | Ep 10