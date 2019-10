ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden, Steve Nicol, Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop preview Manchester United vs. Liverpool where Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sport a 17-game win streak in the Premier League. Hislop does not think Man United have an X-factor under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and believes this is a perfect chance for redemption. Ogden also presents his combined XI, where he favours Liverpool over the hosts.