Home Full Match Replay Manchester United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 18 May 2021
Manchester United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 18 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EFL On Quest – Championship play-off semi-finals | 17 May 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
578 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Manchester United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 18 May 2021

Manchester United and Fulham go head to head at Old Trafford in midweek Premier League action. United were 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture.

Previous Video
Leeds v Southampton

Southampton v Leeds United Full Match – Premier League | 18 May 2021

Next Video
efl

EFL On Quest – Championship play-off semi-finals | 17 May 2021

Related videos

Top