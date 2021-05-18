Manchester United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 18 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
EFL On Quest – Championship play-off semi-finals | 17 May 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
578 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Manchester United vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 18 May 2021
Manchester United and Fulham go head to head at Old Trafford in midweek Premier League action. United were 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture.