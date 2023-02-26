Manchester United v West Ham United Full Match – FA Cup | 1 March 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Liverpool climb into the top six! | Liverpool 2-0 Wolves | Premier League Highlights Next Video Arsenal v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 1 March 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Burnley v Fleetwood Town Full Match – FA Cup | 1 March 2023 467 icon Watch LaterAdded Southampton v Grimsby Town Full Match – FA Cup | 1 March 2023 651 icon Watch LaterAdded Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – FA Cup | 1 March 2023 789 icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 1 March 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 1 March 2023 2K icon Watch LaterAdded Cremonese v Roma Full Match – Serie A | 28 February 2023 559