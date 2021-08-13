Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester United v Leeds Highlights – Premier League | 15 August 2021
Manchester United v Leeds Highlights – Premier League | 15 August 2021
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion Highlights – Premier League | 15 August 2021

See all the highlights from an unforgettable day at Old Trafford, as our returning capacity crowd were treated to a midfield masterclass from hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba who provided four assists as the Reds beat Leeds 5-1.

Norwich City v Liverpool

Norwich v Liverpool Highlights – Premier League | 15 August 2021

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion Highlights – Premier League | 15 August 2021

