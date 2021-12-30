Manchester United v Burnley Preview – Premier League | 30 December 2021

Match preview: Man Utd v Burnley

Can the Red Devils end the year on a high for a 10th time in a row?

Team news

Bruno Fernandes will be unavailable for Manchester United due to a one-match suspension, after collecting his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season on Monday night at Newcastle.

Victor Lindelof was ruled out of the trip to St James’ Park earlier this week due to a positive COVID-19 test the day before the match, and he remains missing. Paul Pogba is still missing with a thigh problem.

This will be Burnley’s first game in 18 days after three successive games against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton were called off because of Covid issues.

Ashley Barnes is making good progress from a thigh injury but this game has come too soon whilst Connor Roberts is recovering from a non-Covid related illness.