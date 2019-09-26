Manchester United make major breakthrough in Sancho talks | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Up next
UEFA Nations League Highlights Show – 10 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
72 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Manchester United make major breakthrough in Sancho talks | The Transfer Show
Manchester United have made a breakthrough in their attempt to sign Jadon Sancho by resolving the issue of agent fees and personal terms, Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show.