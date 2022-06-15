Home TV Show News and Interviews Manchester United latest: Paul Pogba close to four-year deal with Juventus; Dean Henderson to Forest

Manchester United latest: Paul Pogba close to four-year deal with Juventus; Dean Henderson to Forest

Manchester United latest: Paul Pogba close to four-year deal with Juventus; Dean Henderson to Forest
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Southamptons last Wembley win! | 2010 EFL Trophy Final

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Paul Pogba is close to resigning with Juventus on a four-year contract, the Man United player will leave the club this season on a free transfer.

Nottingham Forest have shown interest in United’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Manchester United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag has also shown interest in two new potential signings in the form of Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #manchesterunited

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
UEFA Nations League

England v Hungary – Uefa Nations League Highlights | Channel 4 | 14 June 2022

Next Video
Southamptons last Wembley win! | 2010 EFL Trophy Final

Southamptons last Wembley win! | 2010 EFL Trophy Final

Related videos

Top