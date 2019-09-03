Should Manchester United just bring Jose Mourinho back? | Extra Time

Craig Burley, Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Julien Laurens and Adrian Healey of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: if Man United should consider bringing Jose Mourinho back as manager, (2:36) if Nicol would rather see Liverpool win the English Premier League this season or Manchester United go 20 seasons without winning another league title, (3:03) what needs to happen to make international football as exciting as club football, (6:38) when the FC crew had their first “I’m a professional soccer player” moment, (10:20) and if any of the FC guys have seen the movie, Joker, yet.