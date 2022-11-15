Manchester United issue offical statement in response to Ronaldo interview

Manchester United issued a statement confirming that it plans to act following Cristiano Ronaldo’s problematic interview with Piers Morgan. Following The Portuguese national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo told TalkTV journalist Piers Morgan that he thinks that “not only the coach, but two or three guys around the club” are trying to kick him out, the team is going backwards and that Ten Hag “doesn’t respect him”.

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”