Why Manchester United fans will likely heed Wayne Rooney’s call for patience this summer

Wayne Rooney has called for patience at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer embarks on his first full season as manager of the Red Devils. After experiencing a ‘new manager bounce’ when he first took over, results under the Norwegian began to fade a little, leaving the Old Trafford faithful with little to cheer by the end of the season.

They watched on as their heroics against Paris St Germain in the Champions League were eclipsed by both Liverpool and Spurs, then had to suffer at home watching on as four English clubs contested the two European finals and their city rival cleaned up domestically. In what was arguably one of the greatest ever seasons for English football in terms of thrills, spills and European dominance, the once-mighty Manchester United were left out in the cold, a situation that would be hard for a new manager to survive elsewhere.

Solskjaer was never intended to be the permanent manager of the club. When Jose Mourinho was first dismissed, the former United striker wouldn’t have been amongst the favourites in football betting markets to take over. He was simply a public relations exercise, a former hero brought in to placate the angry fanbase.

A club is only as strong as it’s supporters and at Manchester United, they’re the very fabric of the club. Unlike some of the embarrassing scenes seen at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger or even Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, United fans can staunchly back a manager even when things do not go well. They’ve endured some terrible bosses too. David Moyes was out of his depth at United, Louis Van Gaal utilised a negative style that was at odds with the very ethos of their club and Jose Mourinho felt he was bigger than the club itself.

None of them understood what it meant to be a Manchester United manager, they failed to grasp the style of football needed, the shrewd eye for talent required, nor did they pay enough attention to the supporters. At one of the biggest clubs in the world, you need them behind you.

That’s why Rooney’s call for patience will be heeded, at least amongst the supporters. Solskjaer is a hero in Manchester, a man they identify with and who represents a better time for them all. He played as they dominated domestic football and impressed in Europe. He took them to the next level, along with the rest of the heroes of 1999 and that will always afford him breathing space others might not have had.

The dire football and awful atmosphere of the past few years is another reason they’re likely to keep the faith. They know Solskjaer is well-meaning, they know he understands the club and how to put smiles on faces at Old Trafford. He might be naïve as a boss, he might not have the experience some of his predecessors did, but he has heart, spirit and desire. That’s been sadly lacking in recent years and if he can get that same passion into his players, then he might yet be a success where bigger names have failed.