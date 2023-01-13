Manchester United CONTROVERSY, title talk & Chelseas SPENDING SPREE 💰 | PL Express | ESPN FC

Join ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Janusz Michallik on PL Express as they recap all the happenings from the Premier League this weekend, including the big talking points from the Manchester Derby (Manchester United vs. Manchester City), North London Derby (Arsenal vs. Tottenham), and Chelsea’s defeat in Joao Felix’s debut.
#espnfc #podcast #soccer #PLExpress #express #premierleague
Join ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Janusz Michallik on PL Express as they recap all the happenings from the Premier League this weekend, including the big talking points from the Manchester Derby (Manchester United vs. Manchester City), North London Derby (Arsenal vs. Tottenham), and Chelsea’s defeat in Joao Felix’s debut.