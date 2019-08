Manchester United have reached an agreement with Leicester to sign England defender Harry Maguire for £80million, PA understands.

The deal for the 26-year-old is now subject to a medical.

Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and will receive a world record fee for a defender, eclipsing the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.